FRANKFURT, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's VOWG_p.DE trucks arm Traton 8TRA.DE on Thursday increased its takeover offer for U.S. peer Navistar NAV.N to $43.00 per Navistar share, up from $35 per share.

