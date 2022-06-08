VW's Skoda to renew Ukraine deliveries

Contributor
Robert Muller Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID W CERNY

Volkswagen's Skoda Auto will renew car deliveries to Ukraine in June, it said on Wednesday.

PRAGUE, June 8 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's VOWG_p.DE Skoda Auto will renew car deliveries to Ukraine in June, it said on Wednesday.

The Czech carmaker said 80 cars will be delivered in an initial batch in a "semi knocked-down" form and assembled at the plant of its partner Eurocar.

"Any increase in production volume at the Solomonovo plant will depend on how the war progresses," Skoda said in a statement.

(Reporting by Robert Muller, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((robert.muller@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: robert.muller.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More