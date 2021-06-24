VW's Skoda Auto to temporarily halt production at Kvasiny, other plants -unions

Volkswagen's Skoda Auto will temporarily halt production at its Kvasiny plant in the week from June 28 and partly halt production at other plants due to parts shortage, trade unions at the carmaker said on Thursday.

Car producers have been struggling globally due to disrupted delivery channels of parts, mainly chips and semiconductors.

