VW's Skoda Auto to limit some production due to shortage of parts from Ukraine

PRAGUE, March 1 (Reuters) - Czech carmaker Skoda Auto, part of Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE, will limit some production due to supply shortages after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the company said on Tuesday.

"Due to the current situation in Ukraine, Skoda Auto is facing critical supply shortages of parts from several local suppliers that have effect on some of our models," it said.

"This is the reason why we will limit production of the ENYAQ iV from this week on."

(Reporting by Jason Hovet, Editing by Michael Kahn)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.