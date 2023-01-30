VW's Skoda Auto cuts production due to chip shortage - trade unions

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID W CERNY

January 30, 2023 — 12:05 pm EST

Written by Robert Muller for Reuters ->

PRAGUE, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's VOWG_p.DE Czech subsidiary Skoda Auto is cutting production this week due to chip shortages, trade unions at the carmaker said.

Some shifts will be cancelled in the production of the Octavia, Enyaq, Fabia, Scala and Kamiq models, the unions said.

"After optimistic first weeks of the year, the production situation has been worsening again," the unions said in weekly bulletin Skodovacky Odborar.

(Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((robert.muller@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: robert.muller.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.