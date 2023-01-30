VW's Skoda Auto cuts production due to chip shortage - trade unions

PRAGUE, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's VOWG_p.DE Czech subsidiary Skoda Auto is cutting production this week due to chip shortages, trade unions at the carmaker said.

Some shifts will be cancelled in the production of the Octavia, Enyaq, Fabia, Scala and Kamiq models, the unions said.

"After optimistic first weeks of the year, the production situation has been worsening again," the unions said in weekly bulletin Skodovacky Odborar.

(Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((robert.muller@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: robert.muller.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.