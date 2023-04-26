News & Insights

VW's Skoda aims for six electric vehicle models by 2026

April 26, 2023 — 03:06 am EDT

Written by Jason Hovet for Reuters ->

PRAGUE, April 26 (Reuters) - Czech carmaker Skoda Auto, part of German group Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE, wants to expand its electric vehicle range to six models by 2026, the company said, further boosting its ambitions in the shift to e-mobility.

The company had previously aimed to launch three new electric models but said in a Tuesday evening release it will launch four new e-vehicles and two updated models in the coming years.

The launches fall under Skoda's 5.6 billion euro ($6.16 billion) investment plan into e-mobility by 2027.

