VWOB Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of the Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (Symbol: VWOB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $79.35, changing hands as low as $79.22 per share. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond shares are currently trading down about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VWOB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VWOB's low point in its 52 week range is $73.90 per share, with $81.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $79.27.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.