Markets
VWOB

VWOB Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Monday, shares of the Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (Symbol: VWOB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $79.35, changing hands as low as $79.22 per share. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond shares are currently trading down about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VWOB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, VWOB's low point in its 52 week range is $73.90 per share, with $81.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $79.27.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VWOB

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular