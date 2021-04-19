VWO, TPSC: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, which added 53,461,047 units, or a 3.7% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of VWO, in morning trading today United Microelectronics is up about 0.7%, and Petroleo Brasileiro is higher by about 3.4%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the TPSC ETF, which added 500,000 units, for a 35.7% increase in outstanding units.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.