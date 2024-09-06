News & Insights

VWO, SVXY: Big ETF Outflows

September 06, 2024 — 10:50 am EDT

Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, where 8,819,341 units were destroyed, or a 0.5% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of VWO, in morning trading today PDD Holdings is up about 1%, and Tencent Music Entertainment Group is higher by about 0.2%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF, which lost 5,650,000 of its units, representing a 38.3% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

