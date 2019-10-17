VWO Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (Symbol: VWO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $41.45, changing hands as high as $41.75 per share. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VWO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VWO's low point in its 52 week range is $36.35 per share, with $44.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.60.

