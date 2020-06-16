VWO, BJUL: Big ETF Outflows

Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, where 22,713,666 units were destroyed, or a 1.6% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of VWO, in morning trading today Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores is up about 3.9%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the BJUL ETF, which lost 1,000,000 of its units, representing a 26.3% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

