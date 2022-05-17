Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, which added 27,606,236 units, or a 1.6% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of VWO, in morning trading today Cohen & Steers Select Preferred is down about 0.1%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the AVSU ETF, which added 120,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: VWO, AVSU: Big ETF Inflows

