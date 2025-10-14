VWDRY or ABBNY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Manufacturing - Electronics sector have probably already heard of Vestas Wind Systems AS (VWDRY) and ABB (ABBNY). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Both Vestas Wind Systems AS and ABB have a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that both of these companies have improving earnings outlooks. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

VWDRY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 23.86, while ABBNY has a forward P/E of 29.11. We also note that VWDRY has a PEG ratio of 0.58. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. ABBNY currently has a PEG ratio of 2.27.

Another notable valuation metric for VWDRY is its P/B ratio of 5.71. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, ABBNY has a P/B of 9.23.

These metrics, and several others, help VWDRY earn a Value grade of A, while ABBNY has been given a Value grade of C.

Both VWDRY and ABBNY are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that VWDRY is the superior value option right now.

