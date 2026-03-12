VWAGY or BYDDY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Automotive - Foreign sector have probably already heard of Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (VWAGY) and Byd Co., Ltd. (BYDDY). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Byd Co., Ltd. has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now. This means that VWAGY's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

VWAGY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 4.54, while BYDDY has a forward P/E of 18.55. We also note that VWAGY has a PEG ratio of 0.90. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. BYDDY currently has a PEG ratio of 8.03.

Another notable valuation metric for VWAGY is its P/B ratio of 0.23. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, BYDDY has a P/B of 3.28.

Based on these metrics and many more, VWAGY holds a Value grade of A, while BYDDY has a Value grade of C.

VWAGY has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than BYDDY, so it seems like value investors will conclude that VWAGY is the superior option right now.

