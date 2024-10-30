VW wants workforce to take 10% pay cuts, Reuters reports

Volkswagen (VWAGY) said it wants its workers to take 10% pay cuts in order for the car maker to continue to be competitive and protect employment, Reuters’ Paolo Laudani reports. The news comes after a request from the IG Metall union to increase pay by 7% and reinstate collective agreements, the author says, noting that VW has said it is not able to meet such demands.

