VW truck unit Traton offers $2.9 bln to take over Navistar

By Joseph White

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG's VOWG_p.DE Traton 8TRA.DE commercial truck unit said on Thursday it has offered $35 a share, or $2.9 billion, for the remaining shares of U.S. truck maker Navistar International NAV.N that it does not already own.

Traton's offer sent Navistar shares sharply higher in after-hours trading. Volkswagen has made its interest in buying the remainder of Navistar clear since acquiring its initial 16.8% stake in 2016.

Traton said in a statement the proposal is subject to Navistar and Traton reaching a merger agreement.

Traton is still majority-owned by Volkswagen after an IPO last year.

Navistar shares are down nearly 17% since Jan. 1.

Navistar said the offer from Traton was unsolicited and that its board would "carefully review and evaluate the proposal in the context of Navistar's strategic plan for the company."

Navistar has been restructuring its operations under Chief Executive Troy Clarke, and last fall rolled out a new five-year plan called "Navistar 4.0" that aims to increase pre-tax profit margins to 12% by the end of 2024 from just under 8% for the fiscal year ended Oct. 31.

Traton includes the European commercial truck brands MAN, Scania and Volkswagen trucks, but it has lacked a strong North American footprint to compete with Daimler AG's DAIGn.DE Freightliner operation or Volvo Group's VOLVb.ST Mack truck business.

Volkswagen floated an 11.5% stake in Traton last June. The subsidiary's shares have trended down from the 27 euro offering price and closed Thursday at 23.01 euros.

Commercial truck makers are under pressure from regulators to develop cleaner, electric vehicles. Navistar and Volkswagen said in 2017 they would collaborate on electric truck development.

The commercial truck sector is also highly cyclical. Heavy-duty class 8 truck orders were down most of last year in in North America compared to a year earlier, according to data from ACT Research.

(Reporting by Joe White in Detroit Editing by Matthew Lewis and Tom Brown)

