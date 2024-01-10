News & Insights

VW, Toyota saw China market share shrink in 2023: industry association

January 10, 2024 — 05:00 am EST

By comparison, Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD 1211.HK, which dethroned Tesla TSLA.O as the world's top EV seller in the fourth quarter, led its home market with 12.5% share, up from 8.8% in 2022.

While the China ventures of VW and Toyota were among the top 10 automakers by sales last year, they were not among the top 10 new-energy vehicle vendors. BYD and Tesla were the top 2 NEV manufacturers in China.

The numbers epitomise how foreign legacy carmakers in China are losing out to local rivals and struggling to catch up on a shift to electric vehicles, amid a bruising price war and slowing demand as the country’s post-COVID economic recovery sputters.

Last year, Volkswagen's battery-electric vehicle deliveries grew 23.2% to 191,800 in China, while total sales grew 1.6% to 3.2 million cars.

The German carmaker，with plans to launch a China-specific entry level electric platform, has been betting on local partnerships to help it in the country's EV race. It struck a deal in July with Xpeng 9868.HK, one of the smaller Chinese EV makers.

Toyota, despite having avoided the kind of hit other Japanese automakers such as Nissan Motor 7201.T Honda Motor 7267.T have taken in China, also faces rising competition in the market where it has told dealers to extend output cuts at its JV with FAW, Reuters reported in November.

