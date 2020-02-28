VW offers to buy out minority shareholders in Audi

Adds VW quote, detail

FRANKFURT, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE said on Friday it had offered to buy out minority shareholders in its premium brand Audi AG NSUG.DE, via a so-called squeeze-out offer.

Volkswagen AG already holds 99.64% of the registered share capital of Audi AG.

"In the context of reorganizing competencies and responsibilities, Volkswagen AG plans to carry out a squeeze-out according to German stock corporation law in order to acquire the 0.36 percent of Audi's shares," VW said.

A resolution on the squeeze-out, in line with German stock corporation law, is to be passed by Audi AG's Annual General Meeting. The AGM was originally scheduled for May 14 but will now be postponed until July or August.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Chris Reese and Pravin Char)

((Edward.Taylor@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1187;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.