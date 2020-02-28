VW offers to buy out minority shareholders in Audi

Contributor
Edward Taylor Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Volkswagen said on Friday it had offered to buy out minority shareholders in its premium brand Audi AG, via a so-called squeeze-out offer.

Adds VW quote, detail

FRANKFURT, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE said on Friday it had offered to buy out minority shareholders in its premium brand Audi AG NSUG.DE, via a so-called squeeze-out offer.

Volkswagen AG already holds 99.64% of the registered share capital of Audi AG.

"In the context of reorganizing competencies and responsibilities, Volkswagen AG plans to carry out a squeeze-out according to German stock corporation law in order to acquire the 0.36 percent of Audi's shares," VW said.

A resolution on the squeeze-out, in line with German stock corporation law, is to be passed by Audi AG's Annual General Meeting. The AGM was originally scheduled for May 14 but will now be postponed until July or August.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Chris Reese and Pravin Char)

((Edward.Taylor@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1187;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More