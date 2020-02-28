VW offers to buy out minority shareholders in Audi

FRANKFURT, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE on Friday said it has offered to buy out minority shareholders in premium brand Audi AG NSUG.DE, via a so-called squeeze out offer.

Volkswagen AG already holds approximately 99.64% of the registered share capital of Audi AG.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor Editing by Chris Reese)

