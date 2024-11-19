VW names former Rivian exec Kjell Gruner CEO of U.S. business

Volkswagen (VWAGY) named Kjell Gruner CEO of Volkswagen Group of America effective December 12. Gruner succeeds Pablo Di Si, who has stepped down from his position on his own request. Until Kjell Gruner takes office, Gerrit Spengler, CHRO of Volkswagen Group of America, will perform the function of interim CEO. Most recently, Gruner was Chief Commercial Officer and President, Business Growth at Rivian Automotive (RIVN). Gunnar Kilian, Group Board Member for Human Resources at Volkswagen AG: “Kjell Gruner is an absolute expert for the US market. He has over 25 years of experience in the automotive industry and extensive know-how in exploiting and expediting growth opportunities in North America. Volkswagen AG is indebted to his predecessor, Pablo Di Si. His outstanding commitment was of central importance in realigning our business in South America. He subsequently laid the foundation for the positive development of our North American strategy.”

