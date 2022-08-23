VW, Mercedes sign MoUs with Canada to cooperate on battery development

TORONTO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - German carmakers Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE and Mercedes signed Memorandums of Understanding with the Canadian government on Tuesday to cooperate on the development of batteries.

The agreements were signed during a two-day visit by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Canada.

