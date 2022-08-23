US Markets

VW, Mercedes sign MoUs with Canada to cooperate on battery development

Andreas Rinke via Berlin Newsroom Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

German carmakers Volkswagen and Mercedes signed Memorandums of Understanding with the Canadian government on Tuesday to cooperate on the development of batteries.

The agreements were signed during a two-day visit by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Canada.

