VW makes pricey joyride with Europcar bid

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Herbert Diess is struggling to stay in his lane. While the Volkswagen, boss is facing soft sales in China, Paris-listed Europcar Mobility has rejected a 2.2 billion euro offer, Bloomberg reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-06-23/europcar-is-said-to-reject-2-6-billion-takeover-bid-from-vw?sref=yYqHJdKG on Wednesday. VW was last circling around the car rental firm a year ago, before the indebted company’s hedge fund-backed restructuring.

There may be some schadenfreude in Diess’s offer: VW offloaded the business to Paris-listed buyout fund Eurazeo for 3.1 billion euros in 2006. And Europcar’s locations near airports and city centres could offer handy outlets for ride-sharing services and short-term rentals. Still, the 44 cents per share offer - a modest 13% premium to Tuesday’s closing price – would be a dear round trip. Analysts expect Europcar to make operating profit of 169 million euros in 2022. That would yield Diess a mere 6% return on his investment, assuming a 20% tax rate, no synergies, and including net debt of 199 million euros. He would do better to drive straight ahead. (By Christopher Thompson)

