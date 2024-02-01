News & Insights

VW Group working on entry-level EV for India - executive

Credit: REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

February 01, 2024 — 03:10 am EST

By Aditi Shah and Nandan Mandayam

NEW DELHI, Feb 1 (Reuters) - German automaker Volkswagen Group VOWG_p.DE is looking to introduce an entry-level electric vehicle (EV) in India by the second-half of this decade, the CEO of its local unit said at an event on Thursday.

"We are actively working on an entry-level EV. It needs large investment. To justify a three-figure million dollar investment for the new product we need the volumes,” said Piyush Arora, CEO of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India.

"Penetration of EVs in India will not be as fast, so we are looking at the possibility of exporting that product."

The carmaker could look at exporting the new EV to southeast Asia, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and North Africa, he said, as the group also looks to "leverage" the reducing effort required to export cars made in India.

India taxes EVs at just 5%, while the levy on hybrids is as high as 43%, just below the 48% imposed on petrol cars.

The firm is also extensively testing the Skoda Enyaq electric SUV for a possible launch in India, Arora said, but did not disclose a timeline.

India is aiming for EVs to form at least 30% of passenger vehicles sales by 2030, which include small cars to sedans and sport utility vehicles (SUV), from just 2% so far this fiscal.

