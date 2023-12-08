VW considering cooperation with Renault on 20,000-euro electric car - Handelsblatt

BERLIN, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE is speaking with potential partners, including France's Renault, about cooperating on the development of its 20,000-euro ($21,476) electric car, the Handelsblatt daily reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Handelsblatt cited the sources as saying talks with Renault are still "at a very early stage" and could come to nothing.

Annual production of 200,000 to 250,000 vehicles is the target for both partners together, according to Handelsblatt.

Volkswagen was not immediately available for comment.

($1 = 0.9313 euros)

(Writing by Miranda Murray; editing by Matthias Williams)

