VW China head sees China's overall car sales rising 5% in 2023

SHANGHAI, Jan 11 (Reuters) - China's overall passenger vehicle sales are estimated to rise 5% in 2023, Volkswagen AG VOWG.DE's China President Ralf Brandstaetter told Chinese media.

New energy vehicles, which include pure electric and plug-in hybrids, could account for one third of the overall passenger vehicles sales in China in 2023, Brandstaetter added.

Volkswagen confirmed the comments first reported by Chinese media outlet Cailianshe on Wednesday.

