VW China head sees China's overall car sales rising 5% in 2023

Credit: REUTERS/MATTHIAS RIETSCHEL

January 11, 2023 — 05:27 am EST

Written by Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, Jan 11 (Reuters) - China's overall passenger vehicle sales are estimated to rise 5% in 2023, Volkswagen AG VOWG.DE's China President Ralf Brandstaetter told Chinese media.

New energy vehicles, which include pure electric and plug-in hybrids, could account for one third of the overall passenger vehicles sales in China in 2023, Brandstaetter added.

Volkswagen confirmed the comments first reported by Chinese media outlet Cailianshe on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan, Brenda Goh Editing by Mark Potter)

((Zoey.Zhang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.