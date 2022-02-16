US Markets
VW CEO sees widespread autonomous driving within 25 years

Volkswagen Chief Executive Herbert Diess expects the car industry to see widespread autonomous driving within 25 years, the manager said on Wednesday in a question-and-answer session on the social media platform Reddit.

Diess also said Volkswagen was pursuing further partnerships to increase its self-sufficiency in software and adding such features as brand-specific voice assistants to its cars.

He added VW was working on an I.D. Space Vizzion sedan and a SUV variant for the North American market as well as new ideas for its I.D. 3 Cabriolet.

When asked if Volkswagen would make an electric pickup like Ford's F.N F150 Lighting, he said this is a "good idea".

