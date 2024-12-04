VW CEO clashes with staff over closures, pay cuts, Reuters reports

Volkswagen (VWAGY) CEO Oliver Blume and labor representatives clashed during a meeting on Wednesday, with the car maker’s management urging for major cuts while workers warned of further strikes as long as plant closures continue to be part of wage negotiations, Reuters’ Christoph Steitz reports. The meeting of roughly 20,000 staff at VW’s main facility in Wolfsburg was also attended by German Labor Minister Hubertus Heil and comes less than a week before both sides are slated to meet for another round of talks on December 9, the author notes. The car maker insists that plant closures and pay decreases are necessary in Germany to compete with China, something workers have described as red lines while threatening even more work stoppages after a first round of walk-outs earlier this week, the author says.

