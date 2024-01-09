News & Insights

VW brand 2023 sales recover from supply chain troubles

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

January 09, 2024 — 04:45 am EST

Written by Victoria Waldersee and Paolo Laudani for Reuters ->

Adds detail, background

BERLIN, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE brand's sales recovered in 2023 to 4.87 million cars, the carmaker said on Tuesday, after the previous year's sales were dampened by supply chain troubles.

The brand had reported a drop in sales in 2022 to 4.56 million cars, continuing a downward trend underway since the pandemic, after the war in Ukraine and ongoing chip shortages stymied supply chains.

2023 sales improved by 6.7%, the carmaker said, indicating a recovery in supply chains from the previous year and solid demand.

Fully-electric vehicle sales, which Volkswagen has warned have not developed as expected in the past year, were up by 21.1% to 394,000.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Paolo Laudani, Editing by Rachel More and Miranda Murray)

((Paolo.Laudani@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.