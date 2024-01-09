VW brand 2023 sales recover from supply chain troubles

Adds detail, background

BERLIN, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE brand's sales recovered in 2023 to 4.87 million cars, the carmaker said on Tuesday, after the previous year's sales were dampened by supply chain troubles.

The brand had reported a drop in sales in 2022 to 4.56 million cars, continuing a downward trend underway since the pandemic, after the war in Ukraine and ongoing chip shortages stymied supply chains.

2023 sales improved by 6.7%, the carmaker said, indicating a recovery in supply chains from the previous year and solid demand.

Fully-electric vehicle sales, which Volkswagen has warned have not developed as expected in the past year, were up by 21.1% to 394,000.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Paolo Laudani, Editing by Rachel More and Miranda Murray)

((Paolo.Laudani@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.