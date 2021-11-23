VW board committee unlikely to decide on CEO in Tuesday meeting - sources

Jan Schwartz Reuters
Volkswagen's supervisory board executive committee will meet on Tuesday evening to discuss the future of Chief Executive Herbert Diess but further discussions will likely be needed before a final decision is reached, three sources said.

A compromise between the eight-person committee - which includes works council head Daniela Cavallo and representatives for majority shareholder families Porsche and Piech - could depend on whether Diess agrees to change his management style, the sources said, after a series of clashes between the CEO and workers over his electrification strategy.

