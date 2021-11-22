VW board committee to discuss CEO's future on Tuesday - sources

By Jan Schwartz

BERLIN, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's supervisory board executive committee will meet on Tuesday to discuss the future of Chief Executive Herbert Diess, who is likely to remain at the helm of the carmaker despite tensions over his management style, sources said on Monday.

It was not clear whether any decision would be made at Tuesday's meeting, to be attended among others by works council head Daniela Cavallo and representatives of the majority shareholder families, Hans Michel Piech and Wolfgang Porsche, the sources with knowledge of the negotiations said.

But any decision would come before a Dec. 9 supervisory board meeting to discuss Volkswagen's VOWG_p.DE five-year spending plan, they added, declining to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Volkswagen declined to comment. German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung first reported plans for an executive committee meeting on Tuesday.

The goal is to announce a series of new board members alongside details on job prospects for employees and investment plans for the group as a package, the sources said.

"It looks as though the threads are coming together," one of them told Reuters.

Diess and union representatives have clashed in recent weeks over his management style and electrification strategy, after the CEO warned at a meeting in October that 30,000 jobs could belost if the process was not managed well.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.