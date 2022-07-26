US Markets

VW begins U.S. production of EV compact SUV in Tennessee

David Shepardson Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Volkswagen AG said Tuesday it has begun U.S assembly of its electric compact SUV ID.4 at its plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

The German automaker said it plans to deliver ID.4 SUVs produced in Tennessee as early as October and will ramp up production to 7,000 cars per month by the end of 2022. VW is actively hiring more than 1,000 new production workers through the end of the year and plans to further increase U.S. EV production next year.

VW announced in 2019 it was investing $800 million in the factory to build EVs. The SUVs have batteries supplied by SK Innovation 096770.KS produced in Georgia. The automaker has delivered 190,000 ID.4 vehicles worldwide since it launched the vehicle in 2021.

