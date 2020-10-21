VW-backed EV battery maker Guoxuan eyes 100 GWh capacity by 2025

Contributors
Yilei Sun Reuters
Brenda Goh Reuters
Published

China's electric vehicle (EV) battery maker Guoxuan High-tech Co Ltd, which is backed by German automaker Volkswagen AG, plans to have annual battery manufacturing capacity of 100 GWh by 2025, an official said on Thursday.

XIAN, China/SHANGHAI, Oct 22 (Reuters) - China's electric vehicle (EV) battery maker Guoxuan High-tech Co Ltd 002074.SZ, which is backed by German automaker Volkswagen AG VOWG_p.DE, plans to have annual battery manufacturing capacity of 100 GWh by 2025, an official said on Thursday.

The Hefei-based company will have annual battery building capacity of 28 GWh this year. It is also considering to set production bases in Germany and the United States, Huang Zhangxi, a senior official at Guoxuan told an industry conference.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Y.Sun@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 66271262; Reuters Messaging: y.sun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More