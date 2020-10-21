VW-backed EV battery maker Guoxuan eyes 100 GWh capacity by 2025

XIAN, China/SHANGHAI, Oct 22 (Reuters) - China's electric vehicle (EV) battery maker Guoxuan High-tech Co Ltd 002074.SZ, which is backed by German automaker Volkswagen AG VOWG_p.DE, plans to have annual battery manufacturing capacity of 100 GWh by 2025, an official said on Thursday.

The Hefei-based company will have annual battery building capacity of 28 GWh this year. It is also considering to set production bases in Germany and the United States, Huang Zhangxi, a senior official at Guoxuan told an industry conference.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

