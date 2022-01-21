VW agrees to $3.5 million settlement with Ohio

WASHINGTON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG VOWG_p.DE agreed to a $3.5 million settlement with Ohio over claims the German automaker violated state laws by manipulating vehicle computer software in its vehicles to mask carbon dioxide emissions, the state attorney general said.

In November, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected Volkswagen bid to avoid lawsuits filed by officials in three states including Ohio.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

