VVX vs. SYM: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in Technology Services stocks are likely familiar with V2X (VVX) and Symbotic Inc. (SYM). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Both V2X and Symbotic Inc. have a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now. This means that both companies have witnessed positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that both of these stocks have an improving earnings outlook. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

VVX currently has a forward P/E ratio of 12.12, while SYM has a forward P/E of 175.82. We also note that VVX has a PEG ratio of 0.61. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. SYM currently has a PEG ratio of 5.86.

Another notable valuation metric for VVX is its P/B ratio of 1.77. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, SYM has a P/B of 92.97.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to VVX's Value grade of A and SYM's Value grade of F.

Both VVX and SYM are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that VVX is the superior value option right now.

