$VVX stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$VVX stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $7,140,136 of trading volume.

$VVX Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $VVX:

$VVX insiders have traded $VVX stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VVX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DINO M CUSUMANO has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,800,000 shares for an estimated $249,860,250 .

. INDUSTRIAL PARTNERS CAPITAL FUND VI, L.P. AMERICAN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,800,000 shares for an estimated $249,860,250 .

. JEREMY C WENSINGER (President and CEO) purchased 6,250 shares for an estimated $300,000

JEREMY JOHN NANCE (General Counsel) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $153,565

ERIC M PILLMORE purchased 3,125 shares for an estimated $150,000

WILLIAM BOYD NOON (Corp VP, CAO) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $48,000

SHAWN MURAL (Senior Vice President and CFO) purchased 937 shares for an estimated $44,976

ABBAS ELEGBA purchased 833 shares for an estimated $39,984

MICHAEL JAMES SMITH (Corp. Dev., IR & Treasurer) purchased 416 shares for an estimated $19,968

JOSEPHINE F. BJORNSON (Chief Human Resources Officer) purchased 208 shares for an estimated $9,984

$VVX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 123 institutional investors add shares of $VVX stock to their portfolio, and 60 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

