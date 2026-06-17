VVX or P: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Technology Services sector have probably already heard of V2X (VVX) and Everpure (P). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Both V2X and Everpure have a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that both of these companies have improving earnings outlooks. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

VVX currently has a forward P/E ratio of 14.13, while P has a forward P/E of 29.77. We also note that VVX has a PEG ratio of 0.69. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. P currently has a PEG ratio of 1.55.

Another notable valuation metric for VVX is its P/B ratio of 2.47. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, P has a P/B of 16.87.

Based on these metrics and many more, VVX holds a Value grade of A, while P has a Value grade of D.

Both VVX and P are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that VVX is the superior value option right now.

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V2X, Inc. (VVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Everpure, Inc. (P) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.