VVX Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of V2X, Inc (Symbol: VVX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $46.19, changing hands as low as $45.85 per share. V2X, Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VVX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VVX's low point in its 52 week range is $37.0367 per share, with $56.7499 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.73.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.