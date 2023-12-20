VVX Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of V2X, Inc (Symbol: VVX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $46.32, changing hands as high as $46.63 per share. V2X, Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VVX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VVX's low point in its 52 week range is $36.45 per share, with $56.7499 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.84.

