VVX Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of V2X, Inc (Symbol: VVX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $38.09, changing hands as high as $38.21 per share. V2X, Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VVX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VVX's low point in its 52 week range is $29.55 per share, with $52.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.95.

