VVV Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Valvoline Inc (Symbol: VVV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.14, changing hands as low as $20.82 per share. Valvoline Inc shares are currently trading off about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VVV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VVV's low point in its 52 week range is $16.90 per share, with $23.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.89.

