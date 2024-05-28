News & Insights

VVC Exploration Eyes Multi-Zone Oil Potential in Kansas

May 28, 2024 — 09:38 pm EDT

VVC Exploration (TSE:VVC) has released an update.

VVC Exploration Corporation, a natural resource management company, has announced the rework of a historic oil well in southwest Kansas, indicating a possibility of new oil production in an area already known for over 12 million barrels of historical output. The well could provide multi-zone production, potentially boosting the economic prospects of VVC’s existing helium and natural gas ventures in the region. The company emphasizes its commitment to sustainable and environmentally responsible practices in all its operations.

