VV Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (Symbol: VV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $179.64, changing hands as low as $179.07 per share. Vanguard Large-Cap shares are currently trading down about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VV's low point in its 52 week range is $159.02 per share, with $213.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $179.75.

