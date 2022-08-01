Vuzix's (NASDAQ:VUZI) investors will be pleased with their massive 309% return over the last three years

For us, stock picking is in large part the hunt for the truly magnificent stocks. But when you hold the right stock for the right time period, the rewards can be truly huge. For example, the Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) share price is up a whopping 309% in the last three years, a handsome return for long term holders. It's also good to see the share price up 43% over the last quarter.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

Vuzix wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Vuzix's revenue trended up 26% each year over three years. That's well above most pre-profit companies. In light of this attractive revenue growth, it seems somewhat appropriate that the share price has been rocketing, boasting a gain of 60% per year, over the same period. Despite the strong run, top performers like Vuzix have been known to go on winning for decades. So we'd recommend you take a closer look at this one, or even put it on your watchlist.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqCM:VUZI Earnings and Revenue Growth August 1st 2022

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 11% in the twelve months, Vuzix shareholders did even worse, losing 45%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 7% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Vuzix you should know about.

