Vuzix (VUZI) Unveils Its Latest Ultralite Smart Glass Model

Vuzix VUZI introduced its latest smart glass model, the Vuzix Ultralite S. This model is based on its Ultralite OEM Platform, which was launched in 2022. The company has integrated the platform’s waveguide optics and micro-display solutions into the Vuzix Ultralite S.

In addition to waveguide optics and micro-display solutions, the smart glass features Incognito technology and wireless connectivity. It is designed to provide users with a hands-free experience, offering clear visuals with glare or forward light eliminated by its cutting-edge optical and display solutions.

This smart glass enables users to track their chats, health and directions from other smart devices, while also offering a wide range of body color and design options for users to express their style statement. This diverse range of offerings led the smart glass to secure a spot on the winners’ list of the CES 2024 Innovation Awards in two categories: Wearable Technologies and Sports & Fitness.

Vuzix Corporation Price and Consensus

Vuzix Corporation price-consensus-chart | Vuzix Corporation Quote

Among its enhanced features, both the Incognito technology and waveguide optics have undergone improvements in the past few months. The upgraded Incognito technology, an advancement over current smart glass technology, now includes a haze-canceling feature along with internal reflection technologies that prevent light leakage, thereby enhancing vision. Additionally, the company has announced the successful realization of its goal to internally produce sampled waveguide optics within its manufacturing facilities.

Vuzix’s sustained focus on developing new products with advanced features is helping it attract new customers, thereby boosting revenues. In August 2022, the company launched Blade 2 smart glasses, an augmented reality workforce solution that has advanced features specifically designed to meet the needs of connected workers.

Additionally, the company benefits from growing demand for its devices, particularly AI-enabled smart glasses. Expanding global sales channels are expected to drive top-line growth in the long haul.

Nonetheless, VUZI is facing a mixed bag of challenges, including delayed orders from its largest direct and channel customers.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Currently, Vuzix carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of VUZI have declined 35.6% year to date.

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology sector are NVIDIA NVDA, NetEase NTES and Dropbox DBX, each flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVDA’s third-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings has been revised by 2 cents northward to $3.36 per share in the past seven days. For fiscal 2024, earnings estimates have increased by 7 cents to $10.89 in the past seven days.

NVIDIA's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same on one occasion, the average surprise being 9.8%. Shares of NVDA have rallied 237.3% year to date.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NetEase's fourth-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised upward by 9 cents to $1.73 per share in the past 30 days. For fiscal 2023, earnings estimates have increased by 42 cents to $6.96 per share in the past 30 days.

NTES' earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same on one occasion, the average surprise being 16.63%. Shares of NTES have gained 61.3% year to date.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dropbox's fourth-quarter 2023 earnings has remained unchanged for the past 90 days at 48 cents per share. For fiscal 2023, earnings estimates have been revised 7 cents upward to $1.96 per share in the past 30 days.

DBX’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 13.14%. Shares of DBX have climbed 21.3% year to date.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.