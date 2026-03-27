Vuzix (VUZI) Price Target Increased by 100.00% to 6.12

The average one-year price target for Vuzix (NasdaqCM:VUZI) has been revised to $6.12 / share. This is an increase of 100.00% from the prior estimate of $3.06 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $6.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 172.00% from the latest reported closing price of $2.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 118 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vuzix. This is an decrease of 68 owner(s) or 36.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VUZI is 0.01%, an increase of 64.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.25% to 29,372K shares. The put/call ratio of VUZI is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. holds 2,032K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,184K shares , representing an increase of 41.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VUZI by 98.79% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,550K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,509K shares , representing an increase of 2.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VUZI by 19.97% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 782K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 736K shares , representing an increase of 5.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VUZI by 29.79% over the last quarter.

Apis Capital Advisors holds 692K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 658K shares , representing an increase of 4.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VUZI by 0.19% over the last quarter.

Nuveen holds 614K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.