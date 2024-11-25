Vuzix receives six-figure order from major defense customer

Vuzix (VUZI) is pleased to announce the receipt of a six-figure revenue production order for customized waveguides to enable a lightweight heads-up display. This order was received from a U.S.-based company that is a leader in technologically advanced and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. This customer is the incumbent supplier for several existing programs and has turned to Vuzix as a US-based manufacturer of waveguide and display technologies.
