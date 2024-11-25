News & Insights

Stocks

Vuzix receives six-figure order from major defense customer

November 25, 2024 — 08:20 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Vuzix (VUZI) is pleased to announce the receipt of a six-figure revenue production order for customized waveguides to enable a lightweight heads-up display. This order was received from a U.S.-based company that is a leader in technologically advanced and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. This customer is the incumbent supplier for several existing programs and has turned to Vuzix as a US-based manufacturer of waveguide and display technologies.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on VUZI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VUZI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.