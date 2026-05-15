Vuzix Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) reported a smaller first-quarter loss as operating expenses declined, while revenue fell year over year amid lower product sales, management said on the company’s first-quarter 2026 earnings call.

Chief Executive Officer Paul Travers said the company is continuing to focus its strategy on two primary growth areas: OEM products and waveguides. He said many of the company’s opportunities in those areas begin as customer-funded engineering and development programs, which Vuzix views as a more capital-efficient path toward longer-term production opportunities.

“Vuzix continues to drive forward with a clear strategy focused around two primary growth engines for the company: OEM products and waveguides,” Travers said. He added that the strategy builds on the company’s history in advanced waveguides and enterprise smart glasses.

Revenue Falls, Net Loss Narrows

Chief Financial Officer Grant Russell said total revenue for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, was $1.4 million, down 12% from $1.6 million in the prior-year period. Product sales declined primarily because of lower sales of the company’s M400 smart glasses, while engineering services revenue rose 36% to $350,000 from $260,000 a year earlier.

Vuzix posted a gross loss of $400,000, compared with a gross loss of $300,000 in the first quarter of 2025. Russell said the increased gross loss was mainly tied to lower total sales, which resulted in less absorption of relatively fixed manufacturing costs.

Research and development expense increased 16% to $3 million from $2.6 million a year earlier. Russell said the increase was largely due to higher wage costs related to headcount additions and increased depreciation tied to new waveguide manufacturing equipment being used primarily for R&D, partially offset by lower external development costs.

Sales and marketing expense was nearly flat at just over $1.55 million. General and administrative expense fell 46% to $2.1 million from $4 million, mainly because of a $1.7 million decrease in non-cash stock-based compensation expense related to the termination and cancellation of prior equity incentive plans.

Total operating expenses declined 20% to $6.8 million from $8.5 million. Vuzix reported a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $7.1 million, or 9 cents per share, compared with a net loss of $8.6 million, or 11 cents per share, in the first quarter of 2025.

Amazon and OEM Programs Remain a Focus

Travers said Vuzix expects to begin shipping initial EVT-based OEM orders in the second quarter for its new Ultralite Pro platform-based smart glasses to Amazon. He said the glasses are intended to support business outcomes and operational challenges linked to AI adoption and data center expansion.

He also said Amazon’s reliability and maintenance engineering teams continue to expand use of Vuzix M400 smart glasses in fulfillment center operations worldwide. According to Travers, Vuzix’s custom M400 kit for Amazon supports maintenance of fulfillment center machinery, robotics, conveyors and automation equipment.

Beyond Amazon, Travers said Vuzix is working with a leading auto manufacturer on a waveguide-based smart glasses solution intended for factory floor operations. Vuzix recently delivered initial units to support operational evaluation and workflow validation in active manufacturing environments, he said.

Defense and Government Opportunities Expand

Travers said the company is seeing growing momentum in defense, where wearable displays, advanced optics, AI-assisted visualization and drone-related applications are becoming more important. He pointed to a recently announced six-figure development order from a tier-one defense supplier for a next-generation waveguide-based head-mounted display system intended for military applications and future production deployment.

He also said a program with Collins Aerospace is moving into production after Vuzix received a six-figure order for waveguide-based AR display systems to support drone-based applications. Vuzix expects order volumes tied to that program to increase during the year, Travers said.

In addition, Travers said a seven-figure program funded by the U.S. Department of Defense for U.S.-based next-generation waveguide design and manufacturing is expected to begin shortly. He said the company’s defense and government position is “substantially stronger” than it was three months earlier, citing active RFPs, clearer paths toward production and interest in secure U.S.-based manufacturing.

Waveguide Strategy and Manufacturing Investments

Travers said Vuzix believes the waveguide business represents the company’s largest long-term opportunity. He said the company is positioned to support multiple display technologies, including LCOS, laser-based displays and microLED technologies, rather than relying on a single approach.

He also highlighted Vuzix’s strategic relationship with Quanta Computer, which he said is building infrastructure for potential revenue-generating opportunities involving Vuzix waveguides as a strategic supplier to Quanta and its customer ecosystem.

Travers said collaborations across the display ecosystem have produced as many as a dozen custom waveguide designs over the past 24 months. He named TCL, Saphlux, Himax, Avegant, Rayprus and Redoxlens among current collaborators.

During the quarter, Vuzix expanded plant floor manufacturing capacity in Rochester, New York, to support a growing number of OEM, defense and waveguide development programs. Travers said the company is also consolidating additional advanced waveguide tooling and development capabilities into the Rochester facility, including advanced etching equipment acquired from a Silicon Valley-based entity last spring.

The company also completed construction of a new chemistry laboratory focused on materials used in waveguide manufacturing. Travers said the effort is led by a newly added PhD-level chemistry team and is focused on polymer formulations, nanoimprinting materials and matching material properties to next-generation waveguide substrates.

Cash Position and Outlook

Russell said Vuzix ended the quarter with $20.2 million in cash and cash equivalents and net working capital of $20.8 million. The company had no current or long-term debt outstanding as of March 31, 2026.

Net cash used in operating activities was $5.6 million, compared with $3.5 million a year earlier. Cash used in investing activities was $1.2 million, compared with $800,000 in the prior-year quarter. Financing activities provided $5.8 million, primarily from net proceeds from sales of common stock under the company’s ATM facility.

Russell said Vuzix believes its cash position, cost discipline, business expansion — particularly on the ODM and OEM side — and “judicious use” of its ATM facility will provide sufficient runway to execute its current operating plan well into 2027.

No analysts asked questions during the call. In closing remarks, Travers said the company continues to position itself for what management sees as the next major phase of the smart glasses and advanced optics market.

About Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) is a technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of wearable display devices and smart glasses. Headquartered in Rochester, New York, Vuzix focuses on next-generation augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) solutions that enable hands-free access to video, data and applications. Its products integrate high-resolution optics, onboard sensors and wireless connectivity to support immersive visual experiences for professional and consumer use.

Vuzix's product portfolio includes smart glasses and head-mounted displays such as the Vuzix Blade series and the M400 family.

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