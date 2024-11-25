Vuzix Gets Six-Figure Revenue Production Order; Shares Jump 30%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) jumped nearly 30% on Monday morning after the company announced that it received production order for customized waveguides from a major defense customer.

Vuzix said it received a six-figure revenue production order for customized waveguides to enable a lightweight heads-up display (HUD). This order was received from a US-based company that is a leader in technologically advanced and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry.

"Our development efforts with some of the country's largest defense contractors continue to progress at a steady pace," said Paul Travers, President and Chief Executive Officer at Vuzix. "There is a significant need for advanced see-through display technologies that Vuzix remains in a unique position to deliver as a leading-edge US-based designer and manufacturer of waveguides and related technologies. We look forward to working with this customer as they move to volume production of their HUD solution for their customers."

