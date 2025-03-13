VUZIX Earnings Results: $VUZI Reports Quarterly Earnings

VUZIX ($VUZI) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported earnings of -$0.16 per share, missing estimates of -$0.12 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $1,270,000, missing estimates of $1,555,500 by $-285,500.
VUZIX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 51 institutional investors add shares of VUZIX stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 592,115 shares (+224.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,332,933
- GROUP ONE TRADING LLC added 344,128 shares (+215.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,355,864
- TAYLOR FRIGON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 309,628 shares (-46.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,219,934
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 240,699 shares (+8.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $948,354
- PROSPERITY WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 229,800 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $268,866
- BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS removed 222,013 shares (-97.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $874,731
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 212,746 shares (+361.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $838,219
VUZIX Government Contracts
We have seen $74,950 of award payments to $VUZI over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- DEVELOPMENT OF AUGMENTED REALITY HEAD MOUNTED DISPLAYS USING WAVEGUIDE TECHNOLOGIES TO MEET UNITED STATES A...: $74,950
