Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

Vuzix Corporation VUZI is slated to release first-quarter 2021 results on May 10.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.6 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 135.29%.



Moreover, the consensus mark for net loss is pegged at 10 cents per share, suggesting an improvement of 44.44% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Vuzix’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other two, the average surprise being 12.31%.



Vuzix’s first-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from continued strong demand for its smart glasses, particularly the M400 series, from enterprise customers and healthcare providers to overcome operational challenges caused by COVID-19 across a variety of market verticals.



In its last earnings call, management noted that despite the first quarter being a typically slow quarter for the company, the first quarter of 2021 is not likely to reflect the seasonal sluggishness, which is encouraging.



Moreover, Vuzix is likely to have benefited from a growing customer base and expanding average order volumes in the first quarter.

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Vuzix this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell, before they’re reported, with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Vuzix currently has a Zacks Rank of 4 (Sell) and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Facebook, Inc. FB has an Earnings ESP of +1.25% and currently, a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



CACI International CACI has an Earnings ESP of +4.86% and a Zacks Rank of 2, at present.



DSP Group, Inc. DSPG has an Earnings ESP of +8.33% and a Zacks Rank of 3, currently.

